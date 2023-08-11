Liberia: Bo Rangers in High Spirit Ahead of Clash With LISCR FC

Monrovia — The Sierra Leoneans are in good spirit to face LISCR after eliminating Horoya AC in the West Africa Championship Cup.

Bo Rangers take on the Liberian Champion on 19 August at the Western Arena in the first leg of the CAF Champions league, before traveling to Monrovia for the reverse fixture on August 25.

Sierra Leonean champion progress to the final of the West African Championship Cup defeating ASM Sangaredi 2-0 on Thursday, August 10th in the semifinal, following their 4-3 penalty shootout win against defending champion Horoya AC

The Sierra Leonean score a goal in each half to beat ASM Sangaredi in the semi-final.

Bo Rangers came from behind to force the home team to one all draw during the quarterfinal.

The other semifinal clash will witness Coton FC from Benin against Milo FC of Kankan.

Benin champion eliminated Hafia 4-2 on post-match penalties after the regular 90 minutes ended one goal apiece.

The 'Shipping Boys' pulled out of the showpiece in Guinea at the eleventh hours, without providing reason for their withdrawal.

The West Africa championship cup is intended to prepare champions clubs in the region ahead of their CAF Champions league engagements.