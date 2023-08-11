Liberia: LFA President Raji Urges Coaches to Emulate Coach Smith

Paynesville City — Liberia Football Association president Mustapha Raji has encouraged coaches attending the ongoing CAF Diploma 'B' coaching course module two to emulate Coach Kaetu Smith.

Smith the lead instructor in the Diploma 'B' coaching course and is assisted by Robert Lartey, who holds a CAF Diploma 'A'.

Smith was praised by the LFA president for his courage despite the loss of the technical director of the LFA, Henry N. Browne who was his close friend.

Raji, however, told coaches to see the coaching profession as a lifeline opportunity.

He further informed the coaches that the Football House is sorting out opportunities to improve the learning environment around them.

"Mr. Smith is here today. Tomorrow he will retire or resign from being an instructor. It is what you will learn today that will prepare you to take over from him.

"The LFA is looking for ways and means to improve the learning environment and instructional materials just to improve our football," said Raji.