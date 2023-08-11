Nigeria: Commonwealth Youth Games - Team Nigeria Sets New Record, Wins Three Gold Medals On Final Day

With three more gold medals won on the final day of action, Team Nigeria took its total haul to six gold and two silver medals.

Team Nigeria finished their campaign on a blistering note at the Commonwealth Youth Games on Thursday night; winning three gold medals and setting a new Games Record in the 4x100m mixed relay.

Having initially won the gold medal in the 100m and 400m events respectively, Faith Okwose and Samuel Ogazi claimed the gold medal in both the women's and men's 200m events.

As rightly predicted, Okwose won the women's 200m gold in a time of 23.36s while her compatriot Eyakpobeyan Justina settled for the silver medal with her time of 23.47s.

The bronze medal in the women's 200m event was won by Locker La'nica from Antigua and Barbuda.In the men's race, Ogazi put up another dominant performance; claiming the gold with a time of 21.22s.

Unfortunately, the other Nigerian who made it to the 200m men's final, Okon Israel Sunday narrowly missed out on a podium finish as he settled for fourth position with a time of 21.94s.

Team Nigeria kept the best for the last when the quartet of Ogazi, Eyakpobeyan, Okwose and Okon claimed gold in the 4x100m Mixed Relay with a time of 42.68s.

The winning time by the Nigerian youngsters eclipsed the former 43.19 feat set by Australia at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Nashua.

This put them better placed on the overall medals table; finishing 5th behind the quartet of Australia, England, Scotland and South Africa.

Team Nigeria competed at the Games held in the Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago with 25 athletes, aged between fourteen (14) and eighteen (18) years.