Ghana: 2 Teachers Arrested Over Alleged Examination Malpractice

9 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko- Yirenkyi

Two teachers were on Monday arrested for allegedly engaging in examination malpractices in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), at Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre, in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality, in the Central Region.

The suspects, Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai both tutors of PEEBLE Calvary and Oxford Santech schools, respectively, were being held in police custody.

They allegedly attempted to smuggle into the examination hall answered examination questions for candidates sitting the BECE at the centre.

A statement issued by the Police Public Affairs Directorate and sighted by the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, has revealed that two mobile phones and answered examination questions on two separate papers, were retrieved from the two suspects.

The police cautioned against examination malpractices, saying that offenders would be made to face the law.

This year's BECE started on Monday with 602,457 candidates of public and private junior high schools participating, representing an increase of 49,0408 over last year's figure of 553,407.

It would be recalled that last year, 12 people were arrested at two examination centres in the Offinso Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.