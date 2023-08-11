Ghana: 2 Teachers Arrested Over Alleged Examination Malpractice

Two teachers were on Monday arrested for allegedly engaging in examination malpractices in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), at Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre, in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality, in the Central Region.

The suspects, Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai both tutors of PEEBLE Calvary and Oxford Santech schools, respectively, were being held in police custody.

They allegedly attempted to smuggle into the examination hall answered examination questions for candidates sitting the BECE at the centre.

A statement issued by the Police Public Affairs Directorate and sighted by the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, has revealed that two mobile phones and answered examination questions on two separate papers, were retrieved from the two suspects.

The police cautioned against examination malpractices, saying that offenders would be made to face the law.

This year's BECE started on Monday with 602,457 candidates of public and private junior high schools participating, representing an increase of 49,0408 over last year's figure of 553,407.

It would be recalled that last year, 12 people were arrested at two examination centres in the Offinso Municipality in the Ashanti Region.