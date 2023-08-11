Ghana: Start Creating Content Now ...Ghanaian Times Editor Charges Journalism Students

The Editor of the Ghanaian Times newspaper, David Agbenu, has encouraged students of journalism to start creating media content as they hone their skills and build experience in the profession while in school.

According to the veteran journalist, journalism is a practical venture and therefore those who aspire to be practitioners should make it a habit to be observant in their society, even as they go through the learning curve.

"Don't wait till you get out of school to write. Start something on your own. Get acquainted to newsrooms. Get to know someone there you can share stories with," Mr Agbenu advised.

The alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) was speaking at his alma mater as a Guest Lecturer to the Level 200 Print News Writing class taught by Dr Etse Sikanku, Senior Lecturer and Director of Research at the University.

The Editor of the Ghanaian Times, one of the state-owned daily newspapers in the country, said that earning the top job in news management was by dint of hard work, stressing that he had to combine his ambition with the desire to practise.

"Journalism is a calling. If you can't write or speak well, I'm afraid you're in the wrong profession," he pointed out.

He added that on a daily basis in the life of a journalist, the goal should be the desire, which would spur them to search for stories for the information of the public.

Touching on news writing, the Editor told the class that journalism was what was observed, stressing that for any event to be covered, it had to be witnessed by people.

In writing a story out of such events, he said that the words used must be easy understanding since they were for the consumption of regular people, saying, however each media house had its unique 'house style.'

Mr Agbenu explained to the class that they were not going to have every story they wrote published, saying that there might be gaps or pitfalls which must be treated properly.

"It is not automatic that every story you write would be published," he emphasised.

The former Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) presidential hopeful in his hour long lecture, encouraged the students to specialise in an area of the profession."

"Being an all-rounder is great but it is rarely rewarding," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The captivated students were taken through the production process of a newspaper as many had their eyes trained on the dark-suited lecturer, listening intently.

The course representative, Mills-Thomas Obo, on behalf of the class thanked Mr Agbenu for making time for the presentation.

He underscored the need for the upcoming student journalists to be interested in news to know what is happening around the world.

"I found it quite insightful and educational. It opened my eyes to the realities of the journalism world and I know it has shaped my thinking," Eyram Vordzorgbe, another student remarked.

"It was inspirational!" Crystal Foli-Kanyi added.

The class also expressed their appreciation to the course lecturer, Dr Sikanku, for bringing Mr Agbenu to speak to them.

The students, among other things, were pleased with level of insight and understanding gleaned from the guest lecture.

Mr David Agbenu started his career at the Ghanaian Times when he was posted to do his National Service.

There, he served in various roles including political correspondent, covering former President Jerry John Rawlings during his presidency.

In 2012, he ascended to the top job as Editor of the newspaper, he had written for in a career spanning over three decades.

BY: MITCHELL ASARE AMOAMAH, LEVEL 200, UNIMAC-GIJ