West Africa: The Fundamental Causes of Coups d'État in the West African Sub-Region

Coup d'états are becoming more popular and welcomed by larger and significant percentage of citizens in the West African sub-region for one basic truth; blatant CORRUPTION with impunity and the general feeling of INEPTITUDE in the overall system of governance.

I mean, we are all Ghanaians to be specific and Africans in general. We see and observe in hopelessness and helplessness what is happening disgustingly on daily basis.

The political elites in the ECOWAS sub region are aware of the consequences of the recent instability. It is not just the citizens of Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger who are fed up with the rampant corruption in their countries; Ghanaians, Nigerians, Senegalese, and other West African citizens are equally not happy about the state of affairs.

I personally, just like many other Ghanaians do not opt or favour coup d'états but the actions of most politicians and their accomplices in the corporate industry coerce good people to start thinking of ways to OVERHAUL the whole system. Yet, politicians see all the warning signs but do nothing because they are the overall beneficiary of the current dispensation.

I mean, consider for a second why the ECOWAS leaders would still be pressing for and wanting to go to WAR with FOUR of their neighbours in the name of preserving democracy. Peace loving people and professionals in the peace building and peacemaking industry are calling for DIPLOMATIC APPROACH.

What is the essence of democracy if one life of a soldier or innocent citizen is going to be lost as a result of the military intervention in Niger?

The question is, are the ECOWAS leaders preserving Democracy or protecting their Bounties?

Six ECOWAS countries are grappling with violent religious and political terrorists and most of these countries share land borders with each other. We have not been able to eliminate the terrorists over the cause of 15years to date and we want to add more flames to it.

ECOWAS leaders understands that citizens in other ECOWAS countries are watching how their counterparts in Niger cheer the coup leaders and soon some citizens may start calling for same in their countries if their conditions of living remain same.

Political office holders have the keys to change the living conditions of the people but they are not willing to do so for their own personal interest.

SOCIAL LIFE IN WEST AFRICA

Let us pause for a moment to reflect on a statement made by a senior political figure in our country some decades ago: "CORRUPTION IS AS OLD AS ADAM". One is free to think aloud, does this give politicians and public office holders a justification to steal more or does it give us the motivation and encouragement to fight the canker just as we always fight shaitan (satan) who is older than Adam?.

The sudden transformations in the lives of political officeholders and their friends in the business community, juxtaposed with the disparities in their formal earnings compared to essential professionals such as medical doctors, nurses, and teachers, are some of the evident that we are creating AN UNEQUAL SYSTEM. Professionals like the medical doctors, nurses, and teachers rise as early at 5 am, commute via public transport with their children to school, and return home around 7 pm due to traffic congestion in urban and business districts. In contrast, political elites undertake lesser physical exertion than these hardworking professionals. They (political and high ranking public office holders) effortlessly navigate through traffic with sirens blaring, traveling in the latest Land Cruiser or Camry of the 2022-23 model, enjoying luxuries like air conditioning and many more under the sweat of taxpayers while the hardworking taxpayers watch helplessly but raging inside.

We are all Ghanaians ooh.

Time changes and we must adopt. There are significant differences in the lives of the 20-year-old Ghanaian in the 1950s and 60s compared with the Ghanaian of 20-year- old in 2020.

In the 60s, a 20-year-old Ghanaian or African had limited access to information, relying solely on what major news outlets provided and often got it after 24 hours of the incident.

The Ghanaian of 20 years old in 2020 need not beg any government or state media outlets for any information. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok have changed the way information is disseminated. Citizens have access to real-time news and updates through these digital platforms. This increased demand for transparency and that governments be more accountable to their people.

In capitalistic and secular societies where profit motivates information technology, the landscape has changed; Governments may still withhold news, but independent corporate bodies owning leading news outlets worldwide take on the responsibility of sharing information. That is the reason, in most cases, secret government documents are sometimes revealed in public forums, under the philosophical system of human and civic rights demanding that their governments become responsible and accountable to their citizens who elected them to office. How is the situation in Africa?

Teachers, Medical and Healthcare Professionals, Artisans and Ordinary laborers are witnesses to how politicians and businesses acting as accomplices of the political elites in the ECOWAS region, are stealing with pens, not guns, and squandering the resources of the nation in the guise of democracy and good governance. Whereas almost every citizens knows that politicians have not stopped taking their 10-15 per cent KICKBACKS on almost every contract awarded by the political office holders on behalf of the State.

The stark contrast in the salary difference and conditions of service of public office holders granted by the constitution and professionals like medical doctors and teachers is a major problem. These essential professionals sometimes suffer salary delays, and even when it comes, it's meagre to say the least. Meanwhile, the politicians always take their salaries on time and increase it as and when they deem fit. Are the political figure better than the rest of the citizens?

The politicians must not be thinking that the ordinary citizens cannot do anything anymore. The ordinary politician always thinks that, after all, its democracy, if you are not happy go to court or wait for four years to express your disappointment or satisfaction.

We must however, appreciate the works of the Parliament and other State agencies as they debate and enact policies towards attaining good governance status for the past 30 years. Nevertheless, only a few pro-poor policies have made a real impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Consider policies such as the Subsidised HEATHCARE FOR ANTENATAL MOTHERS, LIVELIHOOD EMPOWERMENT AGAISNT POVERTY (LEAP), FREE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL and the SCHOOL FEEDING programs that are making significant impacts in the lives of the people. These pro-poor policies despite their limitations and challenges, with genuine political will, can be improved.

Your see, Politicians maintain close relationships with their trusted friends, and these friends, in turn, have their own close circles. To elaborate further, politicians have bosom friends, and those friends have wives or girlfriends. It is noteworthy that many politicians also have extramarital relationships, and these individuals may have their own partners or siblings whom they confide in. Additionally, politicians often have financial interests in various companies through their best friends, spouses, or the trusted family members. These business associates, in turn, also have their own significant confidants with whom they share their affairs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Could this be the reason why, perhaps, some politicians now choose to keep their indiscretions hidden at home? Community members and your friends are well aware of your past before assuming public office, and we are privy to what is happening. This reflects who we Ghanaians are and how information leaks and becomes public knowledge. We are all Ghanaians, after all!

GOING FORWARD...

1. Political office holders need to look at the fundamental causes of the coup d'états in the West African sub-region, particularly in the former French colonies where the living condition is far worse than most of the Anglofon and address it with urgency.

2. The urgent need for the Political office holders to at least show remorse, serious concern to the plight of the poor people by WALKING THE TALK.

3. We must encourage transparency and fair practices to foster trust in our institutions.

4. We must look at past contracts with foreign entities and review it. The foreign entities must understand that TIME has changed.

5. We must strive for fair compensation for our essential professionals.

[The writer is a member of the National Peace Council of (Ghana), GA branch,Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG)]