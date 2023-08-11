Ghana: Rad La Homowo 5-Aside Tourney Kicks Off Today

Court FC will take on Trok Station FC in the opening match of the 2023 RAD La Homowo 5-aside soccer tournament expected to kick off today at the La Roman JHS Park at 4pm.

The tournament, organised by the RAD Group of companies in conjunction with the La Traditional Council and the 2023 La Homowo Planning Committee, is aimed at promoting peace and unity among the various clans, youth groups and communities before, during, and after the celebration of this year's Homowo festival.

It was witnessed by the La Homowo Planning Committee chairman, Nii Kakalor Oshila Komieteh I, Leshi Djaasetse and Secretary, Theophilus Adjei, the Chairman of the RAD group, Raymond Addai-Danquah, among others.

Scheduled to run until September 3, the preliminary stages of the tournament will have eight matches in all with the winners advancing to the next stage.

Match day two, which will take place tomorrow, with exciting games including a clash between Palm Wine and Gigolo FC, Gomlin FC versus Adjeman FC, Tse Addo FC against Pallet FC, and Green Court against with Manjaanor.

In other pairings, Roman FC will take on Kaajaanor; Kaklamadu will slug it out with La Kpa Naa, while His Majesty FC settle scores with Centre FC in the final game of the preliminary stage.

The quarterfinal stages will be honoured between August 17-20, semi-finals between August 26-27 and finals on September 3.

Winners will take home a trophy, medals and cash prize of GH¢3,000; runner-up picks GH¢2,000 and medals with special trophies and a cash prize of GH¢500 each for the best player, goal king, and most disciplined team of the tournament.

Nii Kakalor Oshila Komieteh I, urged the participating teams to educate their players and supporters to be disciplined and fair.

Chairman of the RAD group, sponsors of the tournament, Mr Raymond Addai-Danquah, advised the teams to give their best to catch the attention of scouts present for recruitment.