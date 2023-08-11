Ghana: Mauritania Refs for Milo FC-Dreams FC Clash

9 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Moussa Diou from Mauritania has been appointed as referee for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture between Guinea's Milo FC and Ghana's Dreams FC in Conakry.

Diou will be working with compatriots Brahim Samed H'Made (Assistant I), Bouna Ndiaye (Assistant II) and Babacar Sarr (Fourth Referee).

Yameogo Koudougou David from Burkina Faso has been handed the role of Match Commissioner with Mohammed Tafsir Souma from Guinea named as the Medical Officer for the match.

This preliminary round first leg encounter is scheduled for the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Conakry on Saturday, August 19 at 4pm.

