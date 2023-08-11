Ghana: 6 Police Personnel Injured in Clash With 'Pragyia Riders

Six police personnel suffered injuries, following a clash with rickshaw riders, at the premises of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), in Kumasi, Ashanti Regional capital, on Monday.

The riders, popularly known as "pragyia riders," besieged the KMA in an attempt to retrieve their seized rick shaw, but were fiercely resisted by the police, resulting in the clash.

The KMA imposed a ban restricting the riders from entering the Central Business District of Kumasi, which took effect from August 1, this year.

The aim of the ban, according to the KMA's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Henrietta Afia Konadu, was to ease vehicular and pedestrian congestion, which had characterised the Central Business District, especially Kejetia, Adum, Alabar and Dr Mensah.

The riders earlier blocked the Suame stretch leading to the Central Business District, and the police from Suame intervened.

Ms Konadu said "the riders moved from that area to the KMA yard for their seized rickshaws, but when we refused, they clashed with the police, resulting in the injuries."

She said the aggrieved riders pelted stones, destroying windscreen of two cars owned by KMA staff.

"A military intervened help the police to stop the rioting. In the process, six of the police personnel sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the KMA clinic," Ms Konadu noted.

The military was able to disperse the mob and 12 riders were arrested.