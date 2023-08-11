Ghana: 'ICT Sector Needs 2 Million Workforce in Next Five Years'

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, has urged girls to pursue careers in Information Communications Technology (ICT) to take advantage of the numerous job opportunities in the sector.

According to her, it was estimated that the ICT sector would need about two million workforces in the next five

years.

Speaking at the National Girls in ICT Day in Accra on Monday, Ms Boateng urged girls not to shy away from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT education.

Dubbed Open Day event, the programme, which was to climax a month-long programme to mark this year's Girls in ICT Day by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, was on the theme "Girls in ICT, Digital Skill for Life".

As part of the programme, the best 100 girls from the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Region who emerged winners in the last year's Girls in ICT Programme are on a one-week mentorship training in Accra.

They would visit some institutions and organisations such as the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, America Towers Corporation (ATC), the Ghana Code Club and the various Mobile Network Operators.

The tour is to give the young girls hands-on experience in ICT training and give them the opportunity to apprise themselves of the operations of the entities.

Ms Boateng, who gave the keynote address, said girls could equally make it in the field of ICT, like their male counterparts, if they work hard.

The Deputy Minister said the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation introduced the Girls in ICT Programme to encourage girls to pursue ICT careers to bridge the digital gap.

The Chief Corporate Service and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, in her remarks, said her outfit was proud to be associated with the programme.

The Chief Executive Officer of ATC, Ashutosh Singh, said that ATC Ghana was excited about the programme.