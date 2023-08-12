Gambia: 'Single Mothers Face Challenges and Stigma'

Amie Njie, Quality Assurance Manager at the Bundung Maternal and Child, in an interview with The Point, states that many single mothers face the inability to meet the cost of health care for both themselves and their children, thus leading to physical, psychological, and mental ill health within their family.

Ms Njie said their younger children become prone to malnutrition and infections whereas older children become extremely vulnerable to child abuse, substance abuse, sexual exploitation, and many other risky behaviours that could jeopardize their health.

"Children of single mothers have a stake in the difficulties of life since in most cases there is a loss of contacts between children and their fathers because they take sides with their mothers; therefore the man does not contribution to the children's basic need," she said.

She added that single mothers in The Gambia face a range of challenges and stigmas that can make it difficult for them to provide for themselves and their children. These challenges, she notes, include economic hardship, social isolation, and discrimination in the workplace and society as a whole.

"Although progress has been made in recent years to address these issues, more needs to be done to ensure that single mothers in The Gambia receive the support they need to thrive and succeed," she said, adding: "By raising awareness of these challenges and advocating for policies that promote gender equality and social inclusion, we can work towards a more just and equitable society for all."