Gambia: Chuma, Kingston, Nema City Qualify for Sukuta Nawetan Proper

Chuma FC, Kingston FC and Nema City became the latest teams to book their places into the Sukuta 'nawetan' proper following their playoffs victories.

Chuma FC made it to the Sukuta nawetan proper after eliminating Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 during their playoff match.

Kingston also progressed to the Sukuta nawetan proper after defeating Ajax FC 2-1 in their playoff match.

Kingston FC came from behind to win the game after they conceded an early goal.

Nema City secured their qualification to the Sukuta nawetan proper after eliminating H.D.W FC 7-6 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time.

