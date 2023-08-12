Gambia: Chuma, Kingston, Nema City Qualify for Sukuta Nawetan Proper

11 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Chuma FC, Kingston FC and Nema City became the latest teams to book their places into the Sukuta 'nawetan' proper following their playoffs victories.

Chuma FC made it to the Sukuta nawetan proper after eliminating Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 during their playoff match.

Ajax Amsterdam, who eliminated Junction Ba in their previous encounter, failed to make it to the nawetan proper.

Kingston also progressed to the Sukuta nawetan proper after defeating Ajax FC 2-1 in their playoff match.

Kingston FC came from behind to win the game after they conceded an early goal.

Kingston FC will now play in the Sukuta nawetan proper, while Ajax will hang their boots until next season.

Nema City secured their qualification to the Sukuta nawetan proper after eliminating H.D.W FC 7-6 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time.

H.D.W FC was shown the exit door by Nema City who booked their place in the nawetan proper.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.