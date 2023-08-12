Ghana: Sung Bie'la Foundation Donates Education Materials to Schools in UE//R

Sung Bie'la Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children in rural communities, has successfully completed its schools tour and donation to eight schools in Bawku and Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

During the tour, the foundation donated much-needed educational materials and supplies to the schools, including textbooks, writing materials, and other learning aids.

The schools were Gentiga Primary and Junior High School, Bansi Junior High School, Yakut Modern Girls School, Yebongo Junior High School, Kusanaba Junior High School, and Kusanaba Senior High School in the Bawku Municipal, Binduri District, Bawku West District, and Bolgatanga areas.

The foundation also launched the "catch them young" reading project to inculcate in the students reading habit.

Hajia Zenabu Awinbe Salifu, Founder of the Foundation expressed gratitude to all those who supported this important initiative, saying "together, we can make a difference in the lives of children in rural communities and help them build a brighter future."

She urged the students to work hard to defy all odds in their environment and study well to become somebody in future.

Hajia Salifu also encouraged the teachers to be role models to the students and give them proper counseling and teaching

The donations were made possible through the generous support of sponsors and donors who share the foundation's commitment to improving educational opportunities for children in rural communities.

The Sung Bie'la Foundation is committed to promoting education as a key tool for breaking the cycle of poverty in rural communities. Through its various programs and initiatives, the foundation seeks to empower children with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life.