Cameroon: AFA Pres Osei Asibey to Visit Cameroun

The President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), Mr Charles Osei Asibey, will pay a working visit to Cameroon from August 15-18, 2023.

The visit is aimed at courting support for the development and promotion of the sport of armwrestling in the country.

Mr Asibey, who doubles as the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), is expected to have talks with the Sports Minister of Cameroun, the Director of National Sports Council, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) as well as the armwrestling federation in the country.

His meeting with the Sports Minster is expected to centre on Cameroun's bid to host the 2025 Africa Armwrestling Championship (AAC) and the next year's Africa Games, and also to discuss how Cameroon could be represented at the Games.

Armwrestling will make its maiden appearance at the 2023 Africa Games as a competitive sport, a decision the AFA President believes was a step in the right direction in getting the sport played at continental and Olympics level.

"Mr Osei Asibey will also tour facilities to assess Cameroun's readiness to host Africa in 2025 when given the nod to host the championship," A statement from the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) said .

He will be met on arrival by the President of the Cameroun Armwrestling, Julien Boumsong Nokomis, who doubles as the Secretary General for AFA and the President of the Central Africa zone.