Liberia: Several Personalities Receive GNN Awards

The occasion was indeed colorful, and was held at the famous Penn House on Camp Johnson Road, central Monrovia on Friday, January 14, 2022 when several prominent Liberians and other foreign residents and institutions received the Global News Network Incorporated yearly award for their valuable services to the nation and its people during the year 2021.

The fifteen honorees who received their annual awards included the former Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott who was named as Woman of the Year, while the President of the Liberian Senate Pro-Tempore, Albert T. Chie was named as Man of the year.

During the presentation of the awards, the Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of the Global News Network, veteran Liberian journalist, Joel Cholo Brooks admonished honorees to continue to be role models of their respective country in helping to shape the future of the country for the benefit of the grater majority.

Others who received the GNN 2021 were: Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee Maxwell Kemayah, Sr., Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa as Politician of the year, Bong County Senator; Prince K. Moye as Lawamker of the year, and he Managing Director of the National Housing Authority, Madam Celia Cuffey - Brown as Managing Director of the year 2021.

Also awarded as GNN Personalities of the year included the Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, J. Aloysius Tarlue Financial Expert of the year, the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), James Hernic Pearson, II, as Male Security Expert of the Year, the Deputy Commissioner of Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Asatu Bah Kenneh as Female Security Expert of the year, businessman, Najib Kamand General Manager of Palm Spring Resort as entrepreneur of the year.

Others are Mr. Eddie Jarwolo, Executive Director at Naymote Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE) won the Administrator of the year, the Executive Director of the People Action Network, Ambassador Rufus Dio Neufville was named as Rights Advocate of the year, the Liberia Broadcasting System won the Radio Station of the year, while the Chief Executive Officer of the Haddad Group of Company, George Haddad won the title as Businessman of the year

