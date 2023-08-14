Nigeria: Eviction - BBNaija Unveils Ex-Housemates, Teddy A, Diana, Laycon As Members of Jury

The organisers of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition, have unveiled three former housemates, Teddy A, Laycon, and Diana as members of the Eviction Jury for the second live eviction show on Sunday night.

Recall that at the last Sunday eviction show, former housemates Bisola, Dorathy, and Mike were unveiled as three-member Jury, which eventually evicted Princess.

LEADERSHIP reports that one of the members of tonight's Jury, Laycon, is a former winner of the reality TV show.