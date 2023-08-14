Nigeria: Eviction - BBNaija Unveils Ex-Housemates, Teddy A, Diana, Laycon As Members of Jury

13 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

The organisers of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition, have unveiled three former housemates, Teddy A, Laycon, and Diana as members of the Eviction Jury for the second live eviction show on Sunday night.

Recall that at the last Sunday eviction show, former housemates Bisola, Dorathy, and Mike were unveiled as three-member Jury, which eventually evicted Princess.

LEADERSHIP reports that one of the members of tonight's Jury, Laycon, is a former winner of the reality TV show.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.