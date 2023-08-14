Nigeria: Uriel Evicted From BBNaija All-Stars House

BBNaija All-Stars edition housemate, Uriel, has been evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday night.

Uriel became the second housemate to leave the House after Princess, who was evicted last Sunday during the first eviction show.

Recall that all housemates were up for possible eviction save for the reigning Head of House Ike and Frodd, who was earlier in the week saved by fellow housemates.

Incidentally, the two housemates evicted so far were all females.

Earlier, the three-member Jury for the second eviction show unveiled the names of Uriel and Seyi as the two housemates with the least votes from viewers.

Eventually, it was two to one votes from the Jury against Uriel.

Like the previous and first eviction show last Sunday, former housemates Teddy A, Laycon, and Diana were introduced as members of the Eviction Jury for the second live eviction show on Sunday night.

Recall that at the last Sunday eviction show, former housemates Bisola, Dorathy, and Mike were unveiled as a three-member Jury, which eventually evicted Princess.

LEADERSHIP reports that one of the members of tonight's Jury, Laycon, is a former winner of the reality TV show.

As the reality TV show enters its fourth week on Monday with the remaining 18 housemates, only time shall reveal the eventual winner of the N120million grand prize.