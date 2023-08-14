Nigeria: Construction Firm to Fix Damaged Bauchi-Gombe Highway in 3 Days

14 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

The construction firm engaged by the Federal Government to fix the damaged Kaljanga Bridge on the ever-busy Bauchi-Gombe highway, Anaco Nigeria Limited, has pledged to reactivate the bridge within three days.

LEADERSHIP reports that heavy downpour on Sunday morning had caused flooding on a portion of the Bauchi-Gombe road and washed away the bridge at Kaljanga village in Bauchi State, thereby cutting off the North-East zone from other parts of the country.

The development has left many travellers stranded on both sides of the highway as some of them had to make a detour to alternate and longer routes to access their destinations.

However, the construction firm said it will fix the damaged portion of the road within three days.

The project site engineer, Mr Abdul'aziz Haidar, gave the assurance during an assessment visit to the site of the collapsed bridge by the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, at Kaljanga in Bara district of Kirfi local government area of Bauchi State.

Responding, Governor Mohammed lamented the untold hardship the incident will cause to the local economy and the people, calling on the Federal Government to expedite action by rehabilitating the road, which he said was abandoned by the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"We need this corridor so much, we had a dream that the new government will do this for us. As you said with the engineering solution to rebuild the road. I'm happy that you said you will do it within three days. Can I give you another four days to make it a week?

"This is going to affect our food security, it is going to affect our commerce, and it will deepen poverty, and that is why we are worried. We are calling on the federal government that has rekindled some hope in us, that this thing can be done quickly within the new initiative that they have on infrastructure.

"We are still calling on the federal government to look at this corridor because it is the major gateway that is connects the North-East with the North-West, North-Central, and indeed the whole country, because nobody goes to Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba Yobe, Borno except he passes this place.

"My worries are this road has been like this for many years, and between Bauchi and Gombe, this was the best road we had in the North-East, but it has been neglected by the last administration. We had made a lot of pleas, but it had not been listened to. The whole road is dead, it has been like this for many years," Governor Mohammed lamented.

While calling on motorists and other road users to exercise patience, the Bauchi State governor pledged to come to their aid by working with relevant authorities to mitigate the effects the damage has caused.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.