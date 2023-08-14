Niger Coup - Nigerien Protesters Tried to Attack Our Embassy - Nigerian Ambassador

13 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

Nigeria's Ambassador to Niger, Mohamed Usman, stated this in a statement signed by a staff of the embassy.

Nigerien protesters tried to attack the Nigerian embassy in Niamey but were repelled by the Nigerien military, an official has said.

The attempted attack happened on Sunday, 30 July, four days after presidential guards toppled the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum who has since remained in detention with his family.

Nigeria's Ambassador to Niger, Mohamed Usman, stated this in a Friday statement signed by a staff of the embassy Liti Auwalu, following a video shared on social media of a building being set ablaze which many claimed is the Nigerian embassy.

"At the moment, the Embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien Military and other Security Authorities," the statement said, reiterating that the videos are fake and should be disregarded.

Nigeria has continued to operate its embassy in Niger despite the coup there and the strong response of ECOWAS.

Presidential guards led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani on Wednesday, 26 July, arrested Mr Bazoum, dissolved the government and assumed leadership of the country.

In response, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger in a bid to have them reinstate Mr Bazoum. It also gave a seven days ultimatum to the putschists which they ignored.

The bloc held another meeting last Thursday where it ordered the activation and deployment of its standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

