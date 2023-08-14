Kenya: Bomas Talks to Resume Monday as Parties Constitute Technical Teams

Nairobi — Reconstituted by-partisan talks spearheaded by House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka are set to resume on Monday following the appointment of technical teams by both sides.

Ichung'wah named Kenya Kwanza's 4-member technical team comprising of Muthoni Thiankolu, Linda Musumba, Nick Biketi and Duncan Ojwang on Friday as a followup to an inaugural meeting held at Nairobi's Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

Ichung'wah said the technical team will play a key role in backing the government delegation.

"This team will play a pivotal role in supporting our delegation throughout the ongoing dialogue engagement. Their expertise will be of high value in shaping the conversation," he said.

"Kenya Kwanza remains firmly committed to open and productive dialogue and reaffirms that we will engage in the talks with utmost good faith and firm commitment to our Constitution and the Laws of Kenya," he added.

Kalonzo listed beleaguered Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Adams Oloo, roots party leader George Wajackoyah and ex-governor Mwangi Wa Iria as members of his technical team.

"The four will work with the Azimio delegation to provide insights, skills, guidance and expertise necessary for a speedy realization of the objectives of the dialogue,' Azimio said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We want all Kenyans to understand that engaging in honest dialogue does not amount to surrender or cowardice."

The technical teams will help draft the agenda for the 10-member dialogue committee between the government and the opposition.

The committee held its inaugural meeting after a push-and-pull over the framework and venue for talks that threatened to collapse the proposed dialogue.

Successful inaugural meeting

Kalonzo described the first sitting at the Bomas as successful saying the main agenda will begin on Monday.

"Speakers of both Houses will provide Hansard reporters because documents will be generated and they will be presented on the floors of the Senate and National Assembly," Kalonzo said.

"We are yet to agree on the agenda items. When we meet again, we will agree on how to frame the agenda," he explained.

Ichung'wah expressed similar optimism.

"We will begin once we frame the agenda items. We do not have the luxury of failing," he said.

The opposition committed to the fresh round of talks saying it believes the country deserves peace and not paralysis after weeks of violent demonstrations.

Azimio had listed five key issues for discussion.

They include the cost of living, audit of the 2022 presidential election results, restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and related matters, measures to prevent interference with political parties.

Kenya Kwanza listed a five-point agenda excluding the cost of living, a matter said the government was competent enough to address.

The issues are the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), implementation of 2/3 gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.