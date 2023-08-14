Kenya: U.S. Shall Not Influence President Ruto Into Handshake With Odinga - Cherargei

Nairobi — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has said that the United States will not "in any way influence" President William Ruto's administration into striking a handshake deal with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, Cherargei termed Odinga's move to globe trot with an intention of attracting international attention and cast the country in bad light as unfortunate.

Cherargei underlined that the nation is on a positive trajectory, refuting claims of crisis propagated by Azimio.

"Despite the presence of Senator Coons - USA shall NOT in any way influence H.E Dr William Samoei Arap Ruto and Kenya kwanza administration into a handshake/nusu mkate with Tinga/Azimio-OKA. Period!" he affirmed.

The Nandi Senator went on to caution the Azimio coalition to brace themselves for a challenging path ahead, indicating that their efforts to initiate discussions with the Ruto administration would not be met with ease.

"Azimio-OKA / Tinga walambe glucose safari bado ni mbali." (Azimio-OKA should lick glucose as the journey is just beginning).

On Sunday Odinga held talks with US senator for Delaware Chris Coons ahead of the resumption of bi-partisan talks.

Coons, who arrived in the country on Saturday, is credited for facilitating the Handshake deal between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga in 2018.

Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza have appointed five members each to the bi-partisan talks team

Embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni will lead the Azimio La Umoja Coalition legal and technical team in the dialogue with Kenya Kwanza that kicked off last week at Bomas.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition has urged the ruling coalition to shun criticism aimed at undermining the talks even as the two opposing sides prepare for dialogue.

"We appeal to Kenya Kwanza that vitriol must now end because it won't work. Propaganda must now end because it has not solved our problems this past year and it won't, in the coming year," Odinga stated during a press conference.

The Opposition Coalition has maintained they are committed with negotiating in good faith with Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite the notion that the talks will flop following a difference of terms of reference.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah-led team includes Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot (UDA), Embu Governor and UDA Party Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar (UDA) and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilanga (Ford Kenya).

Musyoka's team includes National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi (ODM), Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi (ODM), Democratic Action Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni (ODM).