Liberia: Cummings Asks Supporters to Remain Peaceful As CPP Begins Campaign

Monrovia — The head of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) Alexander B. Cummings has urged supporters of the CPP to remain peaceful as the political group kicked off campaign activities for the 2023 general and presidential elections.

In a social media post today, Cummings wrote: "Today we kicked off the campaign with a brief press statement affirming our pledge to the Liberian people and attended a jamboree of campaign songs produced by talented artists, led by Sundaygar Dearboy."

"We danced to the various campaign songs and are excited that our people are using their creativity and talent to promote the CPP and our candidacy. Thank you all," he said.

"As we begin this campaign period, please remain peaceful but unapologetic about your support to the CPP, your commitment to fixing this country, and your desire for real change! Do not let anyone fool you. We CAN and we WILL win these elections," the CPP leader noted.

The call from Mr. Cummings, comes a day after campaign activities of the ruling Coaliation for Democratic (CDC) and the opposition Unity Party (UP) resulted into a scuffle between partisans of the two groups in Montserrado County District #9.

However, the CDC has debunked claims made by the UP indicating that the partisans of the CDC disrupted campaign activities of the UP near the Party's campaign office in Airfield, Sinkor, Monrovia.

The CDC Campaign Committee has, however, called the attention of the National Elections Commission, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, the office of the ECOWAS representative and other international partners to the flagrant provocation of the Unity Party and urged their timely intervention to avert the reoccurrence.