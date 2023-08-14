Niger: Mdou Moctar's Central Park Stand for Niger

We recently saw Mdou Moctar and his band from Niger deliver a blistering set of Tuareg rock at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park. There were some 4,000 in the audience, many of whom had never seen Moctar, or any Tuareg rock, live. But they were up on their feet and enjoying themselves mightily.

As Moctar lamented to the audience, a military coup in Niger in West Africa had recently removed a democratically elected president from power. This has become a major regional crisis as it adds to what is now being called a "coup belt" across cental Africa. Niger's crisis also opens the door to further meddling in African affairs by the criminal Wagner forces from Russia, who have already played significant roles in military governance in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Mdou Moctar and his bandmates do not feel safe in returning home in these uncertain times. Friends of Mdou have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of Moctar and bandmates in exile and to help their extended families back home who depend on him and his players.

Go here to help: Donate Here