Nigeria: Group Wants Tinubu to Reward Grassroot Politicians in Kwara

Members of the Kwara Progressive Squad have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address the matter of appointing grassroots politicians who played a pivotal role in ensuring the resounding victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across all levels in the recent 2023 general election, into positions of government.

In a press release at the weekend made available to journalists by the group's convener, Suleiman Tunji Alabi, the Squad emphasised the significance of selecting accomplished and dependable grassroot politicians and individuals who possess expertise in their respective fields.

While commending the appointment of Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) from Kwara as a Minister, the group beseeched the President to extend his consideration towards appointing additional qualified grassroot politicians within Kwara State.

The group noted that such appointments will not only ensure the maintenance of balance, equity, and a fair reward system within the party but also solidify its foundation.

Alabi said, "Through this medium, we humbly appeal to our esteemed leader, President Bola Tinubu, to carefully contemplate the wisdom in appointing more of our esteemed members to various positions at the federal level. Our ranks comprise seasoned and capable grassroots politicians who possess both the professionalism and qualifications required to execute the President's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"This strategic move will undoubtedly foster a spirit of enthusiasm among party loyalists, motivating them to redouble their dedication in propelling the government's policies and initiatives to fruition.

"The merits of appointing grassroots politicians cannot be overstated. Their unwavering efforts and contributions have been instrumental in securing the party's triumph at both local and national scales."

He continued: "these individuals possess an intimate connection to the grassroots and, as a result, are equipped to convey the sentiments and concerns of the people directly to the President. Additionally, they are uniquely positioned to apprise the President of grassroots-level issues that warrant attention.

"In light of this, the group earnestly urge President Tinubu to consider our appeal and take into account the invaluable role that grassroots politicians have played, and continue to play, in shaping the success and resonance of the APC. Recognizing their dedication through meaningful appointments will undoubtedly strengthen the party's foundation and further the collective aspirations of our great nation.

"Judging by the performance of Kwara State in giving 100% victories to APC and being one of the states that gave APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency full hope immediately after the general election. Kwarans are wondering why some states where APC could not even have 30% during the Presidential Election, are now having more than one ministerial nominees, even having Special Advisers appointments in addition. So what is our offence in Kwara?.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Out of almost 100 appointments made so far by Mr. President since his inauguration, Kwara State has just only one, who is not even a politician. The situation is viewed by many as neglect.

"We know our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his brilliant sense of judgement, we therefore call for appointment of some of our grassroot politicians, those who contributed immensely to the victories of APC in the last election. This will strengthen our party victories in the state and complement efforts of the State Governor in giving dividend of democracy to the electorate."