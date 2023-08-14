Nigeria, Other Africa Airlines Share 2.1% of Global Passenger Traffic

Post-COVID recovery momentum continued in June for passenger markets, as Africa's airlines shared only 2.1 per cent global passenger traffic in the last 12 months.

This came even as the region witnessed a significant traffic rise of 34.7 per cent in the last 12 months, as the load factor dips 5.1 per cent to 68.1 per cent, lowest among the regions.

According to International Air Transport Association, IATA, latest analyses of the global and regional passenger air travel markets based on traffic and capacity data for June 2023, Europe maintained its lead in the global passenger share for the last one year at 30.8 per cent, followed by North America 28.8 per cent.

Others include Asia Pacific at 22.1 per cent, Middle East, 9.8 per cent and Latin America 6.4 per cent.

IATA represents 300 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.

Meanwhile, the report noted that Africa was the only region to see a decline in the monthly international load factor compared to the year-ago period.

The report stated that, "Total traffic in June 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose 31.0 per cent compared to June 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 94.2 per cent of pre-COVID levels. For the first half of 2023, total traffic was up 47.2 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

"Domestic traffic for June rose 27.2 per cent compared to the same month a year ago and was 5.1 per cent above the June 2019 results. Domestic demand was up 33.3 per cent in the 2023 first half compared to a year ago.

"International traffic climbed 33.7 per cent versus June 2022 with all markets showing robust growth. International RPKs reached 88.2 per cent of June 2019 levels. First half 2023 international traffic was up 58.6 per cent over the first half of 2022."

Reacting to the report, IATA's Director General, Willie Walsh said: "The northern summer travel season got off to a strong start in June with double-digit demand growth and average load factors topping 84 per cent.

"Planes are full which is good news for airlines, local economies, and travel and tourism-dependent jobs. All benefit from the industry's ongoing recovery.

"As strong as travel demand has been, arguably it could be even stronger. Demand is outrunning capacity growth. Well documented problems in the aviation supply chain mean that many airlines have not taken delivery of all the new, more environmentally friendly aircraft they had expected, while numerous aircraft are parked awaiting critical spare parts."