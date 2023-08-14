Nigeria: Tribunal - Atiku, Peter Obi's Petitions Against Tinubu Hopeless - APC Secretary, Basiru

14 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru has described the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election as "terribly hopeless."

Basiru stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, are challenging Tinubu's victory in the court.

But, the APC national secretary dismissed thecases of the PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates.

Basiru also dismissed speculation that the ruling party is bracing up for a rerun election.

He said, "From my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

"They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless," he added.

