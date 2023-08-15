Nigeria: Terrorists Kill One, Abduct Seven Others in Fresh Zamfara Attack

The abductees include a retired civil servant, a prince, and a married woman.

An Islamic scholar, Malam Murtala was killed while seven residents were abducted when terrorists invaded Bungudu town in Zamfara State Monday morning.

Bungudu is one of the most insecure areas in Zamfara as terrorists and other outlaws roam freely and attack communities at will.

Those abducted include Abdurrahman Hassan, the first son of the emir of Bungudu; Abubakar Sarkin-Fada, a former civil servant; Amina Salisu, a married woman; and four other women.

The terrorists were said to have gone straight into the town a little after midnight and began shooting indiscriminately a local source, Ibrahim Bungudu, said over the phone.

"My father was abducted inside our house during the attack. The bandits came straight into the house and made away with him. They didn't take anyone else," Babangida Sarkin-Fada, whose father Mr Sarkin-Fada was among those abducted.

Another resident, Zaharadeen Sani, alleged the involvement of informants in the operation.

Informants who live in communities or surrounding neighbourhoods have been accused of providing information that helps terrorists abduct residents or travellers and attack communities.

"The bandits went from area to area, abducting people without being challenged. People abducted were from different areas. How did they know the houses of those they abducted? May God punish these informants," Mr Sani said.

Local sources said the terrorists are yet to reach out to families for negotiations.

The federal lawmaker representing Maru/Bungudu constituency, Abdulmalik Zubairu, said attacks on city and town centres are becoming worrisome.

"I'm calling on the federal and state governments to do the needful and bring an end to these mindless attacks. The measures taken so far are not enough. As a representative, I'll continue to do my best to proffer solutions to the activities of these bandits," Mr Zubairu said.

The Monday morning attack came a few days after a policeman, Nura Ibrahim, was killed after terrorists attacked the Bungudu Divisional Police Office.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Zamfara State, Yazid Abubakar, said he was driving back to the state and promised to revert.

"I'm driving back to the state now. I don't have information on the attack. I'll seek information and get back to you," Mr Abubakar said over the phone, but he was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Zamfara, like several other states in the North-west, has been witnessing a series of terrorist activities for over a decade.