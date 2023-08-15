Nigeria: Ighalo Extends Stay in Saudi Arabia After Signing Deal With Al Wehda

14 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Ighalo has been playing in Saudi Arabia since February 2021, when he joined Al-Shabab

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is set to extend his stay in the lucrative Saudi Pro League after agreeing to a deal with another club, Al Wehda, in the oil-rich country.

Ighalo has been playing in Saudi Arabia since February 2021, when he joined Al-Shabab in a sensational move before later making a switch to Al-Hilal.

The Nigerian striker, who netted an impressive 52 goals in 71 games in the Saudi Pro League for both Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, is now ready to continue his good run with Al Wehda.

We understand Ighalo, 34, has signed a two-year deal after undergoing a successful medical at Al Wehda.

Before choosing to continue his career in the oil-rich kingdom, Ighalo established himself in the mainstream European leagues with successful periods at clubs such as Granada in Spain, Udinese in Italy, and Manchester United and Watford in England's Premier League.

For many, Ighalo is a proven goalscorer of international repute at the highest level, and he will be a valuable asset for Al Wehda.

Presently languishing in the relegation zone, Al Wehda finished 13th in the Saudi Pro League last season.

The club will hope Ighalo can help them improve their position on the table and the former Super Eagles forward is the first major signing of the summer for Al Wehda-a sign the club is ambitious.

They are looking to challenge for a good finish in the Saudi Pro League this term, and Ighalo will be a key part of their plans.

Since Ighalo is already a popular figure in Saudi Arabia; especially with his trademark eagle celebration each time he scores, Al Wehda fans will surely welcome his arrival.

With the influx of many players from mainstream Europe to Saudi Arabia this season, it will be interesting to see how Ighalo performs with the increased intensity that is anticipated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.