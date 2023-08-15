Nigerian Authorities Postpone Resumption of Football League 2023/2024

The IMC had originally scheduled 26 August as the NPFL kickoff date for the 2023/24 season but it has now been postponed.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) managing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has extended the resumption date of the new football season by two weeks. The IMC had originally set 26 August as the NPFL kickoff date for the 2023/24 season, but it has now been extended by two weeks to 8/10 September.

According to the statement released by the IMC, the reason for the extension is to properly prepare for a full season since it won't be played in an abridged format.

Recall that the committee proposed that the new season be held just like the just concluded season before club owners overturned the idea.

The IMC also revealed that the newly launched NPFL live app which was commissioned last week has not been fully utilised and tested across the selected stadia.

It added that there is a clash of match schedules from the four Nigerian teams who are taking part in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup as they begin their preliminary stage later this weekend.

The IMC will hold the draw ceremony for the new season in Lagos this Thursday.