Nigeria: Kidnapped Nasarawa Monarch, Wife Regain Freedom After 8 Days in Captivity

14 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

The kidnaped king of Gurku community in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, Jubril Mamman Waziri has been released alongside his wife, Hajiya Sa'adatu.

It was not very clear at the time of filling this story whether ransom was paid before the release of the monarch and his wife who have been in captivity for about eight days now.

Recalled that the traditional ruler and his wife were abducted on the 6th of August, 2023 in the palace located around mountains in the area.

The gunmen had taken the First-Class Royal father and his wife to an unknown destination.

Governor Sule who announced the release of the victims when swearing-in the newly appointed commissioners, said the monarch and his wife were in stable health condition.

