Nigeria: Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' Album Reaches 1.02 Billion U.S. Streams

14 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Wizkid's album titled 'Made in Lagos' has reached a phenomenal milestone of 1.02 billion on-demand streams in the United States.

This essentially indicates that consumers in the United States have played, listened to, or streamed the album's songs over a billion times via various digital music services.

Every time a song is streamed, it adds to the total number of on-demand streams. This amazing result demonstrates the 14-track 'Made In Lagos' album's popularity and general appeal, demonstrating that its tracks have received significant attention and engagement from listeners across the United States.

This achievement reflects the immense success and impact of the 'Made in Lagos' album in the music industry. The album's songs have resonated with a wide audience, capturing the ears and hearts of listeners across the United States.

The significant number of on-demand streams underscores the album's popularity and its ability to captivate and entertain a diverse range of music enthusiasts.

The milestone of 1.02 billion on-demand streams signifies not only the album's commercial success but also its cultural influence. The music has likely become a soundtrack for many people's lives, creating memorable moments and connecting with emotions. It also indicates that the album has enjoyed sustained interest over time, as the streams have accumulated to such a substantial number.

Furthermore, this achievement is a testament to the artist's talent, the quality of the album's production, and the power of its songs to transcend boundaries. In the digital age of music consumption, reaching such a high number of streams reflects the modern way people engage with music, favoring online platforms and services to access their favorite songs.

Overall, the accomplishment of 1.02 billion on-demand streams for the 'Made in Lagos' album in the USA is a significant recognition of its impact, popularity, and enduring presence in the music landscape.

