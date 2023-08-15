Nigeria: Don't Neglect Politicians Who Contributed to Your Victory, Tinubu Urged

15 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised not to neglect politicians who played pivotal roles for his election.

A group, Kwara Progressive Squad, made the appeal in a statement yesterday by its Coordinator, Suleiman Tunji Alabi, in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

He said the president should appoint grassroots politicians who played key roles for the victory of the APC across all levels in the 2023 general elections.

While expressing happiness for the appointment of Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) from Kwara as a minister, the group solicited that the president should not "Neglect youthful grassroots politicians with the requisite capacity and education to serve in his government."

"He should extend his consideration towards other qualified grassroots politicians within Kwara State who worked for his victory," it added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.