Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Appoints Six 'Non-Cabinet' Special Advisers

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed six "non-cabinet" special advisers to serve in various capacities across ministries.

The secretary to the state government, 'Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The new special advisers are:

1. Iyabo Ayoola - Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

2. Olalekan Balogun - Special Adviser, Economic Planning & Budget

3. Akinyemi Ajigbotafę - Special Adviser, Community Development

4. Bukola Adebiyi - Special Adviser, Christian Religion

5. Abdullahi Jębę - Special Adviser, Muslim Religion

6. Ismail Odesanya - Special Adviser, DAWN Commission & S/W Integration.