Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Screens 20 Out of 39 Commissioner Nominees

The 20 nominees were screened despite concerns shown by lawmakers and an Islamic group.

Twenty out of the 39 commissioner nominees sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have been screened.

This is despite concerns shown by lawmakers and an Islamic group.

The screening started on Sunday, a statement by the information officer of the House, Bisola Branco-Ademola, said on Monday.

"It is expected that all the cabinet nominees would have been screened by Wednesday when the exercise is expected to end," she said.

Kicks

The governor's submitted the names of the nominees on 28 July, the legislators kicked against it saying some local government areas were not represented.

Criticism trailing the list further heightened as a group of Islamic clerics and scholars described the composition of the nominees "as a continuation of the governor's longstanding bias against Muslims in the state."

They said the list exhibited a "callous insensitivity to diversity, equity, and fairness." But the governor denied the allegation.

Screening

On Monday, a committee chaired by Mojeed Fatai, chief whip of the House, screened Adetoke Benson- Awoyinka, immediate past special adviser to Mr Sanwo-Olu on housing, and Bola Olumegbon Lawal, a former executive secretary of Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Others screened are Yakoob Alebiosu, Idris Aregbe, Abdul-Kabir Ogungbo, Oreoluwa finnih- Awokoya, Abiola Olowu, Adekunle Olayinka, Mosopefolu George, and Aramide Adeyoye.

On Sunday, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Olamide Babatunde, Lawal Pedro and Afolabi Ayantayo, immediate past special Adviser to the governor on Parastatals Monitoring were screened.

Others include Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Olugbenga Olaniyi, Ogunwuyi Ekundayo, Ibrahim Layode, immediate past lawmaker of the State from Badagry, Adetokunbo Wahab and Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu.

The speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, had recently constituted the 12-man ad-hoc committee for the exercise.

The committee is to report to the House when it reconvenes.

At the commencement of the screening, the committee leader had noted that the task before the lawmakers was in line with a provision of the 1999 Constitution.

"The House of Assembly has the mandate to screen and confirm the nominees for the position of commissioners and special advisers," he said.

"Recall that on July 28, 2023, the executive hovernor of Lagos State submitted a total of 39 commissioners and special adviser nominees," he said adding that the recommendation of the committee would be presented to the House.

Members of the committee include Adedamola Kasumu, Ajomale Oladipo, Saheed Babafemi, Nureni Akinsanya, and Ajani Owolabi.

The others are Sa'ad Olumo, Sanni Okanlawon, Adewale Temitope, Ajayi Oladele, Abdulkareem Jubril and Orekoya Abiodun.