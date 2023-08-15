Nigeria: Niger - Get Ready for War, Army Chief Tells Troops

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, yesterday told troops of the country's armed forces to disregard rumours being peddled around that the military has been given marching orders to invade Niger Republic.

He however enjoined them to be combat ready at all times, stressing that the Nigerian Army is ready to defend Nigeria's territorial integrity if the need arises

Lagbaja who was addressing troops of the 8 Division, Sokoto , advised that any information that does not emanate from Defence Headquarters is false and should be disregarded.

The army chief who spoke when he commissioned the newly built 8 Division assured the people of Sokoto State that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in dealing with prevailing security threats across the country.

He said the Nigerian Army is committed to implementing President Bola Tinubu's marching orders to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.

Lagbaja further disclosed that the 8 Division was formerly sited at Monguno, Borno State, but later moved to Sokoto in order to bring security apparatus closer to the region in view of emerging security challenges in the area.

He maintained that with the commissioning of the newly built 8 Division, the soldiers and officers now have a conducive working environment.

He thanked the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya (rtd), for providing funds for the construction of the edifice, even as he urged those in charge to imbibe the culture of maintenance, stressing that other remaining facilities would soon be provided.

In his vote of thanks, the general officer, Commanding 8 Division, Maj Gen Godwin Mutkut, thanked the army chief for finding time to come and commission the building despite his tight schedule.

Mutkut, who is also the commander, Joint Task Force, "Operation Hadarin Daji", noted that moving the division to the permanent site would enhance the performance of soldiers and officers of the division.