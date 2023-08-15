Nigeria: Anambra Police Urges Residents to Reclaim Stolen Tricycles

15 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police in Anambra have urged Anambra residents, particularly those in Ogbaru, to come forward with valid proofs of ownership to reclaim their tricycles that were snatched by suspected armed robbers but later recovered by the police.

This is contained in a statement signed the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Onitsha.

Ikenga noted that the Police had, in their raid on criminal hideouts, recovered 12 stolen tricycles and urged residents to come for collection with valid proofs of ownership.

"Owners are requested to come forward with valid proofs of ownership to claim their property.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, assured members of the public that the command was committed to ensure that stolen property were recovered and returned to their rightful owners, to assuage the sense of deprivation victims of such crimes went through. (NAN)

