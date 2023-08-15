West Africa: You Can't Restore Genuine Democracy in Niger With Military Force, CSO Tells ECOWAS

The United Action Front of Civil Society said it is disappointing for the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), to create the impression that genuine diplomacy can go along with threats of military action and invasion against the junta in Niger Republic.

The civil society organization stated this while calling on ECOWAS to avoid military action in resolving the political crisis in Niger Republic, but to adopt diplomatic channels in handling the issue.

It described the decision of ECOWAS Extraordinary Meeting in Abuja on August 10, 2023 to put military on standby as unwholesome and portends potential threats to peace across the West African region.

Stressing however that the restoration of constitutional order in Niger Republic at the shortest possible time is welcome, it added that wisdom counsels that democracy can only endure in Niger when all parties to the prevailing crisis agree to reasonable terms in bringing about long-term peace in the country.

The United Action Front of Civil Society, in a statement signed by its head, national coordinating centre, Olawale Okunniyi, said the decision of ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting comes across as pandering to the dubious agenda of interested forces outside ECOWAS.

"It would thus appear that the leadership of ECOWAS is largely unpersuaded by overwhelming consensus amongst well-meaning stakeholders in Nigeria and across the sub-region who have cautioned against turning the situation in Niger Republic into full scale proxy war.

"The leadership of United Action Front of Civil Society remains convinced that likelihood of war and instability in Niger Republic would be counterproductive with possibility of spiraling into long-term armed conflicts that will hurt countries of the sub-region with unintended political and socioeconomic consequences.

"While ECOWAS is under obligation to oppose military usurpation of constitutionally elected authority in Niger and elsewhere in the West African sub-region, we cannot overemphasize that mobilisation of military response should be the last resort and should be contingent upon domestic circumstances which appears to have thrown up some complexities that should be unraveled in neighbouring Niger Republic.

"ECOWAS can only ill afford to be sensitive to the division within its rank and moreso that Burkina Faso and Mali that shared borders with Niger Republic are currently under military rule with proclamation of opposition to the continuing overbearing control of France.

"Beyond Niger, it is thus imperative that ECOWAS undertakes rigorous and holistic assessments of the situation in the Sahel belt with the view to deploy diplomatic initiative that would promote internal cohesion in countries where democracies have become vulnerable and threatened by possibility of military coups.

"The United Action Front of Civil Society therefore wishes to reiterate opposition to military option as immediate response to the crisis in Niger Republic as efforts should be geared towards de-escalation rather than escalation of tension. We are even more concerned of the dire implications of compounding the instability of countries already troubled by the grave challenge of terrorism, which remains a potent threat to human security and sustainable livelihoods across the West African sub-region.

"We are also worried that likelihood of military invasion of Niger Republic could snowballed into springing internal displacements and refugee situations in neighbouring West African countries like Nigeria. In the event of war between ECOWAS forces and Nigerien military, the security challenge in West Africa would be heightened across borders, while poverty amongst the citizens in countries that share borders with Niger would be aggravated beyond proportion," the statement read in part.

The CSO called for an urgent halt to military buildup, which could further exacerbate the tension amongst the contending interests in Niger Republic.

"ECOWAS should resist the urge of being goaded into unduly provoking civil unrest in Niger Republic. We call on ECOWAS to prioritise the overriding interest of civilian population in Niger, who by all indications and for whatever reasons, appears to have demonstrated open support for the military junta.

"It is the conviction of the United Action Front of Civil Society that the situation in Niger Republic remains delicate and require painstaking consideration of decision that best serves the collective interests of Nigeriens. While the path to the future of Niger Republic should be built on democracy, we advise ECOWAS to be mindful of fueling crisis that would eventually make restoration of democracy long winded, tortuous and uncertain.

"We call on the Chairman of ECOWAS, Jagaban Bola Tinubu to be persuaded by the overwhelming appeals and cautions amongst critical stakeholders in Nigeria for a peaceful resolution of the raging power tussle in Niger Republic. To avoid a situation where civil society Leaders and allies in Nigeria will have to stage a massive protest walk to Aso Presidential Villa, we insist that ECOWAS should be guided by the mood and pulse of stakeholders in the sub region.

"We call on ECOWAS to be more assiduous in playing oversight roles towards ensuring that democratically elected leaders stay the course and path of constitutionalism and rule of law so as to prevent the reoccurrence of military putsch in other West African Countries, as in Burkina Faso, Mali and presently Niger Republic."