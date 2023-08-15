Nigeria: Japa - Nigerian Youths Unaware of Dangers of Irregular Migration - IOM

15 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has expressed concern that many young Nigerians are still ignorant of the dangers of irregular migration, also known as Japa syndrome.

The Youth Focal person of IOM, Hajiya Aisha Dahiru, said this on Monday in Abuja during a road walk to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD) organised by The International Alert, Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) and IOM.

"Though, migration is their rights but the channels in which most young people use are the issues and that is why we are raising lots of awareness on alerting people on the dangers of irregular migration.

"We are partnering with International Alert, AYGF to see that youth centred approaches such as policy making, innovative and others are being mainstreamed into what we see in our society today," Dahiru said.

Also, the Executive Director of AYGF, Dr Arome Salifu, urged the federal government to engage young people across the country on competitive economic opportunities to deepen national development and ease tension in the land.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.