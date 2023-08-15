Nigeria: Japa - Nigerian Youths Unaware of Dangers of Irregular Migration - IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has expressed concern that many young Nigerians are still ignorant of the dangers of irregular migration, also known as Japa syndrome.

The Youth Focal person of IOM, Hajiya Aisha Dahiru, said this on Monday in Abuja during a road walk to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD) organised by The International Alert, Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) and IOM.

"Though, migration is their rights but the channels in which most young people use are the issues and that is why we are raising lots of awareness on alerting people on the dangers of irregular migration.

"We are partnering with International Alert, AYGF to see that youth centred approaches such as policy making, innovative and others are being mainstreamed into what we see in our society today," Dahiru said.

Also, the Executive Director of AYGF, Dr Arome Salifu, urged the federal government to engage young people across the country on competitive economic opportunities to deepen national development and ease tension in the land.