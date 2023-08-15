Nigeria: Govt Seeks to Withdraw Firearms Possession Charge Against Emefiele

Mr Mohammed told journalists that they "will probably come back with more charges, more counts" against the suspended bank chief.

The federal government is seeking to withdraw the charge of illegal possession of firearms filed against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The federal government, on Tuesday, at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos made an oral application to withdraw the charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Mohammed, told the judge, Nicholas Oweibo, that the application for withdrawal was based on the result of more investigations conducted by the government.

On 25 July, Mr Emefiele was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on "illegal possession" of firearms and live ammunition.

He was later granted bail of N20 million. However, in violation of the court order asking that he be detained at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the SSS rearrested him immediately he stepped out of the courtroom.

He was rearrested after the two federal agencies engaged in fisticuffs over his custody.

