Nigeria: Beware of Fake Identity Data Correction Portal On Whatsapp and Facebook in Nigeria

"NIMIC CORRECTION PORTAL IS OPEN," begins a message circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp in Nigeria.

Nigeria's National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is a federal government organisation that manages the country's identity database and assigns a National Identification Number (NIN) to every citizen.

"Due to high level of complain, the Federal Government have urge NIMIC to open up their *CORRECTION PORTAL* and attend to the complaints of *bonafide citizens of Nigeria* and Correction is FREE," the message reads.

It includes a series of links to a blog site where people can supposedly apply for correction of data, such as name, date of birth and gender.

But is the message authentic?

The usual engagement bait

On the blog site, users are asked to tick a box close to the error they wish to correct.

Once this is done, users are directed to another amateur-lookingblog site, where they are asked to fill out a form stating how they want their biodata to appear on the NIN identity card.

We filled out the form, clicked on "proceed" and landed on another page, which reads: "Your Application has been received. Click on CHECK below to confirm if you are eligible to make correction. Note! The Number Of Applicants are limited, So act fast."

This is simply engagement bait, and typical of scams Africa Check has exposed before. Engagement bait is a tactic used to get users to interact with the post either by liking, sharing or commenting. This increases the post's reach.

NIMC issues warning

On 9 August, NIMC took to Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) to distance itself from the webpage.

"The webpage is not associated with NIMC. Modification of data is done only at NIMC NIN enrolment centres," it wrote.

"The public is advised to be vigilant and protect their NIN and other personal information from phishing sites."

