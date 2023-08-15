South Africa: Western Cape Education On Massive Improvement in Attendance At Western Cape Schools

press release

We have had a massive improvement in school attendance, with 1 074 649 learners, or 89% of all learners enrolled, present at our schools on Monday in the Western Cape.

We thank all those parents who responded to our call to bring their children back to school.

We also had 52 271 staff members, or 93% of school staff members, at school on Monday.

While we are pleased at the increase in learner attendance, they are still a little short of normal levels, which should be closer to 92%.

Now that the minibus taxi strike is over, we appeal to parents to please work with us and ensure that children go back to school. We need our learners back in class, so that we can work on getting them #BackonTrack.

Unfortunately, we are once again battling fake news regarding schools closing and threats to schools.

As a result of a false claims about a resumption of the minibus taxi strike, which circulated on Monday, concerned parents at some schools collected their children early.

SANTACO-WC has confirmed that the claimed resumption of the strike was fake news.

Please do not share information that has not been verified, because it has the potential to cause fear and disruption.

We simply cannot afford to lose one more day of teaching and learning at our schools in the Western Cape.