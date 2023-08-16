Nigeria: Five Nigerian States to Experience Heavy Rainfall in Next Three Days - Nimet

15 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

The expected moderate rainfall will likely have slim chances of flash flooding.

Nigeria's meteorological agency, NiMet, on Tuesday said there are prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Cross River, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, and Ogun State within the next three days.

Milder rainfall is anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Kogi, Enugu, Nasarawa, Plateau, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kaduna and Lagos State, the agency noted in its weather advisory.

NiMet added that very light or no rain is expected over the rest of the country.

It also said the expected moderate rainfall will likely have slim chances of flash flooding.

"There are however prospects of strong winds during the forecast period over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Enugu, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Edo, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Nasarawa State," NiMet said.

The agency also warns that the strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees and masts especially across northern Nigeria.

Hence, it advised the public to "exercise restraint," adding that "do not drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents."

Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic, NiMet said. It further advised that electrical appliances be disconnected before and not during the rains.

"Elsewhere, no hydrometeorological hazards are anticipated...the public is however advised to watch out for updates."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.