Senegal/Mali: FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament - D'Tigers Target Victory Over Mali After Defeat Against Senegal

Having failed to qualify for the World Cup, D'Tigers are keen to return to the Olympic Games in Paris

The Nigeria national men's basketball team, D'Tigers have dubbed Tuesday's game against Mali at the ongoing FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament a 'must-win'

With the Olympic dream hanging in the balance, the D'Tigers are determined to bounce back after a disappointing defeat against Senegal in their opening match on Monday night.

After missing out on a World Cup qualification, the Nigerian team's aspirations for a return to the Olympic stage in Paris are now at a crossroads.

Their journey took an early hit when they stumbled against Senegal on the tournament's first day, held at the electric Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos.

Keen contest

As many rightly predicted, the Nigeria vs Senegal game was a nail-biting encounter, with the D'Tigers seizing the lead by a slim margin of 26-25 in the opening quarter.

Senegal clawed their way back in the second, edging ahead with a 21-18 scoreline.

Undaunted by the setback, D'Tigers demonstrated their resilience, mounting a spirited comeback in the third quarter to claim a 24-21 advantage.

Unfortunately, the final quarter proved decisive, with Senegal outscoring the Nigerian squad 26-19, ultimately sealing a six-point victory.

In the aftermath of the defeat, head coach Ogoh Odaudu addressed the media during the post-match press conference, exuding confidence and determination.

Odaudu assured both the fans and the players that the loss to Senegal would not deter their spirits nor hamper their ability to regroup for future battles.

"Just as you rightly pointed out, the game against Senegal is now in the past," Coach Odaudu stated. We will be going back to do all we need to do, get our acts together and come back strongly. "

The Paris 2024 FIBA Men's pre-qualifying Olympic tournament in Lagos which dunked off on Monday, is set to captivate basketball enthusiasts until 20 August with the tournament's Group B also featuring intense clashes between Cameroon, Tunisia, and Guinea,

The stakes are high as only the winning team from this competition will secure an automatic spot in the prestigious 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.