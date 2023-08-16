South Africa: Seven Opposition Parties to Kick Off National Coalition Convention to Discuss Who Will Lead the Moonshot Pact

Following weeks of discussions, seven opposition parties vying to take power after the 2024 elections are set to participate in a national coalition convention in Kempton Park. Who will be appointed to lead the 'Moonshot Pact' will be a key discussion point.

Opposition parties will hold discussions on power sharing at a multiparty national convention on 16-17 August as they explore how to create a formidable coalition in the event that the ANC drops below 50% in the 2024 election polls.

The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, United Independent Movement (UIM), Independent SA National Civic Organisation (Isanco) and the Spectrum National Party will be attending the gathering, which will be held at Emperors Palace and will be chaired by Professor William Gumede.

The FF+ has already disclosed that its preferred candidate to lead the Moonshot Pact and its likely presidential candidate is IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa, despite the DA being the official Opposition.

Daily Maverick understands that the DA holds the same sentiment and that its leader John Steenhuisen is gunning for the deputy president position, which, if he is elected, will see him becoming the leader of government business.

The DA has on several occasions explained that it has no expectations to lead the pact, despite it being its brainchild. The party says it also does not believe that because it is the official Opposition, it is obliged to be in charge and has instead pushed a...