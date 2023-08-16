Kenya: Karan Aims Podium at African Rally Championship in Burundi

Nairobi — Kenya National Rally Champion Karan Patel is set to participate in the African Rally Championship expected to rev off on August 18th -20th, in Burundi.

Patel who competed at the 2023 WRC Safari Rally has set his eyes on the big prize during the 4th leg of the series dubbed Rallye International du Burundi.

Karan will be navigated by his long-time friend Tauseef Khan and will be driving his favorite Ford Fiesta which he has been panel beating ahead of the much-anticipated regional event.

Commenting ahead of his departure to Burundi, Karan Patel said: "I am extremely honored to participate in the African Rally Championship in Burundi. The people of Burundi have always been amazing, turning up in large numbers to cheer us as we take on the tough gravel. It is my hope that the weather and the track will be gracious enough for me and my navigator. We want to win this leg and continue positioning Kenya as a hub for motorsports talent."

The rally will attract Rally2, Rally3, Rally4 and Rally5 cars where drivers will be battling for points. In addition, eligible Group N4 and R4 cars are permitted for use in the FIA ARC2 category, while eligible T4 Cross-Country cars can compete in the event in a separate T4 class.

Karan Patel will depart the country today for the continental showpiece where he will be testing his car and participating in shakedown before the real action on the 18th.

Tauseef Khan said: "Karan and I enjoy rallying so much and we have been doing this for many years. This platform gives us an opportunity to test ourselves against the best drivers on the continent. I call upon all the motorsports' fans to rally behind us in this competition. We will not let them down."

The event will be Karan's first competitive outing since his participation in WRC Safari Rally in June. The 5th leg of the circuit will head to Rwanda for the Mountain Gorilla Rally on September 22nd- 24th.