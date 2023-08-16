Nigeria: SustyVibes Launches Bioverse NG Project

SustyVibes, an African youth-led organisation dedicated to making sustainability practical and relatable, has unveiled the launch of the Bioverse NG Project in collaboration with the German Embassy in Nigeria.

According to the organisation, the collaboration seeks to empower 200 young Nigerians with a profound comprehension of biodiversity and its critical role in nurturing a sustainable planet.

"This initiative signifies a resolute dedication to comprehending and valuing our diverse biodiversity for its contribution to upholding a flourishing ecosystem. Through this endeavour, our goal is to enlighten participants about biodiversity and its essential significance in preserving a vibrant and thriving world. The project encompasses a 6-week virtual learning workshop, internships for three selected participants, regional discussions, and a national conference designed to unite project stakeholders, government representatives, and experts for a comprehensive discourse on climate change and biodiversity in Nigeria," SustyVibes said in a statement.

Also, founder of SustyVibes, Jennifer Uchendu, remarked, "The Bioverse NG project provides a platform to revitalise youth engagement and leadership in biodiversity and climate change conversations in Nigeria. It's a project created by young people for young people, designed to equip us with the agency, optimism, and resilience required in these times of complex challenges."

At present, our planet confronts an unprecedented loss of biodiversity since the industrial era, with approximately one million plant and animal species facing the threat of extinction. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has issued alarming reports highlighting the dire repercussions of this crisis, particularly affecting vulnerable regions such as Nigeria.

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, stated, "The biodiversity crisis intertwines with the climate crisis: alterations in biodiversity resulting from shifts in land use, deforestation, overexploitation of natural resources, and pollution, have adverse implications for the climate system."