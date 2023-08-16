Nigeria: Rapper CDQ Involved in Ghastly Accident, Battles for Life in Lagos Hospital

Popular Nigerian rap artist, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, is currently battling for his life after being involved in a ghastly car accident.

The accident reportedly occurred in Lagos on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the rapper's car rammed into a building along the road after it was hit by another car.

Fans and well wishers took to comment section of his social media handle to wish him a quick recovery.

CDQ began his music career as a backup singer for late Nigerian rapper, DaGrin.

In 2012, he collaborated with M.I Abaga and won a rap battle contest, which brought him into the limelight.