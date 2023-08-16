Nigeria: Again, Bandits Dressed As Women Abduct Villagers in Zamfara

Bandits dressed in women's attire, including hijabs, have attacked Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, abducting an unspecified number of people.

According to residents, bandits invaded the area around 7pm Monday on motorcycles and began shooting sporadically before leaving with the victims, including women and children.

The attacked community is about 30 kilometres away from Bungudu LGA, where bandits had kidnapped seven residents on Sunday, including a son of the Emir of Bungudu.

A source said the terrorists invaded the community "immediately after Maghrib (evening) prayer and started shooting sporadically. People began to run to safety and the bandits followed them into their houses and went away with many of them.

"Though the exact number of abducted people has not yet been ascertained, the bandits left away with at least 50 people."

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Muhammad Shehu, was yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filling this report.