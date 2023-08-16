Nigeria: Again, Bandits Dressed As Women Abduct Villagers in Zamfara

15 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Bandits dressed in women's attire, including hijabs, have attacked Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, abducting an unspecified number of people.

According to residents, bandits invaded the area around 7pm Monday on motorcycles and began shooting sporadically before leaving with the victims, including women and children.

The attacked community is about 30 kilometres away from Bungudu LGA, where bandits had kidnapped seven residents on Sunday, including a son of the Emir of Bungudu.

A source said the terrorists invaded the community "immediately after Maghrib (evening) prayer and started shooting sporadically. People began to run to safety and the bandits followed them into their houses and went away with many of them.

"Though the exact number of abducted people has not yet been ascertained, the bandits left away with at least 50 people."

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Muhammad Shehu, was yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filling this report.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.