Nigeria: Two Nigerians Extradited to U.S. Over International Sexual Extortion Ring

Two Nigerians, Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, both of Lagos State, Nigeria, have been extradited to the United States from Nigeria to face prosecution after being indicted in May 2023 for sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the United States.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the US Embassy in Abuja, US Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan announced that Samuel Ogoshi was also charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, of Marquette, Michigan, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March 2022.

"Sextortion is a horrible crime. To those who commit these crimes: we will pursue you around the world. And to those who are victims: please know we stand ready to help you," said U.S. Attorney Totten.

"I am extremely pleased with how swiftly extradition efforts moved forward and am grateful to the FBI and our Nigerian law enforcement partners for their unyielding work to secure justice in this international sexual exploitation investigation," he added.

"Financial sextortion is a global crisis that impacts teens in our country and around the world," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Devin J. Kowalski of the FBI Michigan Field Office.

"As this case demonstrates, the FBI is committed to working closely with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to prevent young men and women from becoming victims of this tragic crime."

The defendants are expected to make their initial appearance on Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids at a time to be determined by the court.

Nigerian authorities arrested Samuel and Samson Ogoshi in Nigeria in January at the request of the United States. Nigerian prosecutors managed the extradition proceedings on behalf of the United States. On July 20, the Honourable Justice B.F.M. Nyako ordered both Ogoshis to be turned over to the United States to face the charges in the indictment. On August 3, B.E. Jedy Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Nigerian Federation, signed the final surrender order, authorizing the United States to bring the Ogoshis to West Michigan.

In May, Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi were charged in a four-count indictment: Count 1 charges Samuel Ogoshi with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

Count 2 charges both men with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants then used to blackmail the minors.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. Count 3 charges both men with conspiracy to distribute child pornography for sending the child pornography images to the minors, as well as their families and friends.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison. Count 4 charges both men with conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet for engaging in this sextortion scheme as it relates to both minors and young adults.

The charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison. All charges have provisions for fines, restitution, and supervised release after their release from prison.