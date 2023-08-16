Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Military Officers in Helicopter Crash

15 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday night said that the tragic loss of gallant officers and soldiers in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State on Monday brought immense sadness to him.

The President said the officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission but paid the ultimate price in their dedicated service to their beloved country.

He said "while we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country.

"They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace."

President Tinubu in the statement he personally signed further said, " We salute their sacrifice, devotion and loyalty to our dear nation - the nation they loved and served to the end.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God grant them eternal rest."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.